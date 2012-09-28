LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - Credit Suisse is finally close to
issuing a long-awaited new European leveraged loan CLO,
according to CLO market participants.
The manager is set to be Cairn Capital, but CLO specialists
are questioning who would come in for the equity tranches. One
market veteran suggested a fund with links to Cairn was putting
up the cash, but this approach could run into issues surrounding
fund managers' fiduciary duties.
However, if true, this solves the problem that has stymied
the market since the crisis - spreads on the senior liabilities
have been too wide to provide a market-level return to the
equity position.
Although senior spreads in European CLOs have tightened - JP
Morgan research puts generic spreads 50bp tighter than they were
in Spring, at 200bp - the debt still remains too expensive to
give equity investors the high teens returns they can pick up in
the secondary market.
Estimates of the arbitrage available given current secondary
spreads vary from 8% to 12%.
One CLO investor said he understood that Credit Suisse had
found an investor to come in for the Triple A tranche, though
another said the pool of new issue Triple A investors was
extremely narrow, and dominated by Japanese and US moneycenter
banks.
Two European CLOs have been issued since the crisis, but
both are repacks of legacy holdings - ICG EOS Loan Fund 1 from
RBS and ECAS 2011-1 from Deutsche Bank and European Capital.