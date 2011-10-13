by Adam Tempkin
NEW YORK, Oct 13 (IFR) - Credit Suisse is closing its
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan-origination
unit, but will continue its secondary trading operation,
according to a source close to the matter.
The bank has not structured a CMBS offering this year, but
has made loans that were contributed to other transactions
since it restarted its commercial real estate lending operation
this past spring.
The re-emergence of the CMBS sector looked promising
earlier this year, and the Swiss bank was hoping to start
originating loans again. In May, Credit Suisse CSGN.VX
started to rebuild its CMBS team, hiring well known industry
expert Roger Lehman to head CMBS research.
Lehman had previously been co-head of Bank of America's
structured finance research team.
Credit Suisse veteran Ben Aitkenhead is in charge of the
rekindled CMBS origination effort, and reports into Albert
Sohn, the co-head of global structured products.
RETREAT FROM MARKET
Banks are strategically rethinking their participation in
the CMBS market following investors' gradual retreat from the
sector since August.
Before the summer, the post-crisis brand of more
conservatively underwritten CMBS, dubbed CMBS 2.0, which
started up in late 2009, was on a very positive trajectory.
The market was claiming that "CMBS is back" this spring as
investors scooped up new issues and risk premiums began to
narrow. Deal arrangers were becoming slightly more daring with
collateral -- putting in more debt-laden properties compared to
similar 2010 deals -- since bond investors were eager for
exposure to the juicier yields the product offered.
Some optimistic observers even predicted as much as US$50bn
in issuance for 2011, compared to roughly US$12bn in 2010. The
market peaked at US$230bn in 2007 before the financial crisis
caused CMBS to seize up.
In late July, however, a shocking ratings-criteria snag
from S&P caused a deal from Goldman Sachs and Citigroup to get
pulled from the market, post-pricing, shattering confidence in
the sector.
Perhaps more significantly, CMBS further fell out of favor
in August amid an aversion to risky spread product due to the
deepening European debt crisis, S&P's separate downgrade of the
US's credit rating, and a sputtering US economic recovery.
Now, 2011 full-year issuance has been revised to
approximately US$28bn to US$30bn. The expected pipeline for the
remainder of the year has decreased by half.
(Adam Tempkin is a senior IFR analyst)