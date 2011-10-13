by Adam Tempkin

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (IFR) - Credit Suisse is closing its commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan-origination unit, but will continue its secondary trading operation, according to a source close to the matter.

The bank has not structured a CMBS offering this year, but has made loans that were contributed to other transactions since it restarted its commercial real estate lending operation this past spring.

The re-emergence of the CMBS sector looked promising earlier this year, and the Swiss bank was hoping to start originating loans again. In May, Credit Suisse CSGN.VX started to rebuild its CMBS team, hiring well known industry expert Roger Lehman to head CMBS research.

Lehman had previously been co-head of Bank of America's structured finance research team.

Credit Suisse veteran Ben Aitkenhead is in charge of the rekindled CMBS origination effort, and reports into Albert Sohn, the co-head of global structured products.

RETREAT FROM MARKET

Banks are strategically rethinking their participation in the CMBS market following investors' gradual retreat from the sector since August.

Before the summer, the post-crisis brand of more conservatively underwritten CMBS, dubbed CMBS 2.0, which started up in late 2009, was on a very positive trajectory.

The market was claiming that "CMBS is back" this spring as investors scooped up new issues and risk premiums began to narrow. Deal arrangers were becoming slightly more daring with collateral -- putting in more debt-laden properties compared to similar 2010 deals -- since bond investors were eager for exposure to the juicier yields the product offered.

Some optimistic observers even predicted as much as US$50bn in issuance for 2011, compared to roughly US$12bn in 2010. The market peaked at US$230bn in 2007 before the financial crisis caused CMBS to seize up.

In late July, however, a shocking ratings-criteria snag from S&P caused a deal from Goldman Sachs and Citigroup to get pulled from the market, post-pricing, shattering confidence in the sector.

Perhaps more significantly, CMBS further fell out of favor in August amid an aversion to risky spread product due to the deepening European debt crisis, S&P's separate downgrade of the US's credit rating, and a sputtering US economic recovery.

Now, 2011 full-year issuance has been revised to approximately US$28bn to US$30bn. The expected pipeline for the remainder of the year has decreased by half.

