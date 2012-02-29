BRIEF-Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering
* Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 29 (IFR) - Credit Suisse announced plans to roadshow for a new Buffer Capital Note (BCN) transaction on Wednesday. The Swiss bank will visit investors on March 5 and 6 with a view of doing a trade afterwards.
There are no details yet as to what structure Credit Suisse will adopt or whether the CoCo deal will be used for the high trigger capital buffer or low trigger one under the Swiss regulatory regime.
There are also no details as to whether it will opt for BCNs that convert into equity or notes that write down permanently. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Philip Wright)
* Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Farmland Partners - on Feb 14, entered into loan agreement which provides for term loan of $27.2 million; term loan matures on February 14, 2027 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lbvvHx) Further company coverage:
Feb 16 U.S. stocks eked out enough gains at the open on Thursday for the Dow and the Nasdaq to hit all-time intraday highs for the sixth session in a row, helped by gains in technology and energy companies.