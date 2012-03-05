LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - Credit Suisse is planning to sell a high-trigger contingent capital issue in the Swiss franc market as early as this week, a source told IFR on Monday.

The issuer announced plans to roadshow a new Buffer Capital Note (BCN) transaction last week and is visiting investors Monday and Tuesday.

Under the so-called Swiss finish, Switzerland's large banks need to have 19% of capital by 2019, 3% of which can be in high-trigger contingent capital format.

Credit Suisse launched a US$2bn Reg S Tier 2 BCN issue in February 2011 that attracted US$22bn of demand from investors. Those high-trigger notes convert into equity if the bank's Core Tier 1 ratio falls below 7% or if the bank is declared non-viable.

The trigger for the new Swiss deal will be at the same level. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Jonathan Penner)