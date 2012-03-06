LONDON, March 6 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has started to sound investors out for a new high-trigger Buffer Capital Note (BCN) issue denominated in Swiss francs. The Swiss bank finishes investor meetings later on Tuesday and initial price whispers have been heard at 7% to 7.25%.

According to a market source, the bank is looking to raise between CHF500m and CHF1bn. The contingent capital issue will have a Tier 2 host and carry a 10-year non-call five format. Under the terms of the issue, it converts into equity if the bank's Core Tier 1 ratio falls below 7% or if the bank is declared non-viable.

UBS priced a USD2bn low-trigger loss-absorbing Tier 2 issue at the end of February with a 7.25% coupon. Under the terms of that deal, bonds can be written down if the bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5% or it hits non-viability. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)