LONDON, March 8 (IFR) - Credit Suisse priced its inaugural Swiss francs high-trigger contingent capital issue on Thursday, the largest of its kind in the currency.

The Swiss bank priced its 10-year non-call five Tier 2 Buffer Capital note issue in the middle of the 7% to 7.25% guidance.

Retail investors and private banks were expected to be the main buyers for the trade. The bonds convert into equity if the bank's Core Tier 1 ratio falls below 7% or the bank is declared non-viable. (Reporting by Alex Chambers)