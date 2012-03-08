LONDON, March 8 (IFR) - Credit Suisse priced its
inaugural Swiss francs high-trigger contingent capital issue on
Thursday, the largest of its kind in the currency.
The Swiss bank priced its 10-year non-call five Tier 2
Buffer Capital note issue in the middle of the 7% to 7.25%
guidance.
Retail investors and private banks were expected to be the
main buyers for the trade. The bonds convert into equity if the
bank's Core Tier 1 ratio falls below 7% or the bank is declared
non-viable.
(Reporting by Alex Chambers)