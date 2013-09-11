LONDON, Sept 11 (IFR) - Credit Suisse is expected to price a
euro-denominated Tier 2 contingent capital transaction later on
Wednesday, the first of its kind in the single currency, and
potentially opening a deep seam of liquidity for banks seeking
to raise capital.
The issuer opened books with initial price thoughts at
mid-swaps plus low 400s. Guidance was unchanged at the first
update, with books at the time standing at more than EUR2bn.
Up until this deal, banks and insurance companies alike have
mainly focused on the dollar market to bring capital deals.
"We have been saying for a while that given how the
aggregate demand has shifted towards institutional investors in
Europe that a euro deal would work," said a head of hybrid
capital.
"Private banks have taken a step back as their bid has
shifted to equities, and we have seen institutional investors
become a lot more constructive on the product."
Another hybrid specialist added that a number of projects
that had been considered as dollar Reg S deals could now come
out as euro issues instead.
"It's suitable for a bank like Credit Suisse to open that
market given that it is such a well-established issuer in that
market," the banker said.
A USD1.25bn Additional Tier 1 issue for Societe Generale
that priced in early September saw 62% sold to asset managers,
for example, while the proportion sold to private banks was a
mere 20%, much smaller than what banks had become accustomed to.
Meanwhile, the Asian investor base, which had an insatiable bid
for the product, has pulled back, only buying 9% of the Societe
Generale trade.
For a long time, institutional investors were reluctant to
buy total loss bonds such as the one Credit Suisse is offering,
fearing they would potentially get wiped out, while
shareholders, albeit heavily diluted, would keep a stake in an
institution.
"Their view now is that the difference between a low-trigger
CoCo and a more vanilla Tier 2 is not so big and that these
deals will get hit at the point of non-viability anyway," the
banker said. "On the other hand, there is a greater degree of
reluctance to buy a product where you see share dilution on the
downside."
Under the terms of the new deal, investors would lose
everything if Credit Suisse's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls
below 5% or if the bank is declared non-viable. The bank's
second quarter Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 14.9%.
CS is sole bookrunner, with Banca IMI, Commerzbank, RBS and
Wells Fargo as joint-leads.
The new issue premium versus plain vanilla Tier 2 was
estimated at around 150bp, which bankers said was very generous.
