By John Geddie and Helene Durand

LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - Credit Suisse management called issuers across the sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) sector on Wednesday to stress it was still committed to the business after its SSA syndicate head was among dozens of staff put at risk.

Veteran Edward Mizuhara was heard to be among some 65 fixed-income personnel under threat, sparking concerns the Swiss bank could bow to regulatory pressure and exit the SSA business like its compatriot UBS.

"We remain fully committed to the SSA business," Chris Tuffey, head of European debt syndicate in London, told IFR.

"It's a core franchise for CS, we have a strong team and we will continue to provide the best possible service to our clients."

Myriam Zapata, a vice president in the SSA origination team, and Ben Stoddart, a euro inflation trader, are also heard to be at risk, as well as structurers in related derivatives businesses.

REGULATORY PRESSURE

Public sector issuers are increasingly concerned banks will reassess their participation in this high-volume business, which will be hit by new regulations on leverage ratios - the measure of a bank's capital in relation to its total assets.

While banks will be subject to minimum leverage ratios of 3% under Basel III, Swiss regulations could be much stricter.

The Swiss finance minister said this week that a leverage ratio of 6-10% is under discussion. [ID: nL5N0IO0J7]

"It has to be proven that they are still capable of doing what they had done in the past," said one capital markets head who got a call from Credit Suisse management.

At the end of October last year, UBS took the drastic action of shutting down its SSA franchise. While many of Credit Suisse's rivals are confident the bank will not pull out of the business entirely, others may need convincing.

"It will make some of their clients very uncomfortable that someone so senior in the business has gone," said a senior banker at a rival firm, referring to Mizuhara.

"It says a lot about their commitment to the business."

Despite the uncertain backdrop, Credit Suisse was one of four banks managing the World Bank's return to the euro market for the first time since 2009 on Wednesday, in a milestone deal for the sector.

The Swiss bank was a joint lead manager on the EUR1bn 0.375% three-year deal, alongside BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Goldman Sachs.

Mizuhara reported to Greg Arkus, Credit Suisse's head of SSA DCM and syndicate, who remains at the bank. Dhiren Shah, who has been at Credit Suisse since 2006 and works on the covered bond and SSA syndicate, will take on more syndicate responsibilities, assisted by Tuffey.

Mizuhara could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by John Geddie and Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers and Marc Carnegie)