Summary:

**European shares gain on strong retail, travel sectors

**But Credit Suisse turns lower on reports of possible share sale

**Fiat Chrysler hit after Ford says sees lower quarterly earnings

**Britain's FTSE lags as retail sales boost sterling

**Retailer Next rallies as outlook shows no deterioration

**Eurozone banks rise after large ECB loan take-up

**U.S. stocks take breather, eyes on healthcare bill (Reporting by Helen Reid)