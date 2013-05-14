LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - Andy Young, head of FIG syndicate at
Credit Suisse, is to leave the investment bank after 13 years of
service, during which he helped to sell the first Swiss CoCo and
build on the bank's reputation as a powerful force in the
banking sector.
Young, an Oxford graduate, is planning to step away from the
investment banking world on May 24 to open up a luxury B&B in
Cheltenham.
Piers Ronan and Dhiren Shah, both current syndicate bankers,
will take over his responsibilities covering senior and covered
bonds as well as bank capital transactions.
Young has worked in the investment banking world for 16
years having joined Credit Suisse in 2000 from Merrill Lynch.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Philip Wright)