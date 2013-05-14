LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - Andy Young, head of FIG syndicate at Credit Suisse, is to leave the investment bank after 13 years of service, during which he helped to sell the first Swiss CoCo and build on the bank's reputation as a powerful force in the banking sector.

Young, an Oxford graduate, is planning to step away from the investment banking world on May 24 to open up a luxury B&B in Cheltenham.

Piers Ronan and Dhiren Shah, both current syndicate bankers, will take over his responsibilities covering senior and covered bonds as well as bank capital transactions.

Young has worked in the investment banking world for 16 years having joined Credit Suisse in 2000 from Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Philip Wright)