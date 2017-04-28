BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
ZURICH, April 28 Credit Suisse shareholders on Friday narrowly approved the Swiss bank's 2016 compensation report in a non-binding vote at its annual shareholder meeting, with 40 percent of the vote opposing the pay policy.
"It is my job to prevent such a low vote in future," Chairman Urs Rohner said after the vote.
At last year's AGM, 17.9 percent of the vote had opposed the compensation report. Senior management at Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-biggest bank, volunteered to take a 40 percent cut in their bonuses amid unrest over the pay packets on the back of 5.65 billion francs in losses since 2015. The board of directors also offered to freeze their pay. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.