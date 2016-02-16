BRIEF-Shanghai business mgt firm buys 5 pct stake in Shanghai AJ
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company
ZURICH Feb 16 Credit Suisse denied on Tuesday a media report that Vice-Chairman Richard Thornburgh plans to step down.
"The Sonntagszeitung report, according to which Richard Thornburgh decided not to stand for re-election, lacks any basis," a Credit Suisse spokesman said in an emailed statement.
The denial was first reported by Swiss newswire AWP.
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company
DUBAI, April 16 Riyad Bank reported a 10.8 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on higher impairment charges but Saudi Arabia's fourth-largest lender by assets still beat analysts' forecasts.