ZURICH Feb 16 Credit Suisse denied on Tuesday a media report that Vice-Chairman Richard Thornburgh plans to step down.

"The Sonntagszeitung report, according to which Richard Thornburgh decided not to stand for re-election, lacks any basis," a Credit Suisse spokesman said in an emailed statement.

The denial was first reported by Swiss newswire AWP.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)