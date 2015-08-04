(Corrects story originally published on Aug 3 to say that
Credit Suisse unit manages 76 billion reais, not 47 billion
reais)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Aug 3 Credit Suisse Group AG
and Jive Investments Holding Ltd raised Brazil's
largest-ever distressed asset fund, underscoring growing
interest in an asset class that has become the flavor of the
month as Latin America's largest economy slips into recession.
São Paulo-based Jive raised 500 million reais ($145 million)
from Credit Suisse's private-banking clients in Brazil seeking
to diversify into toxic credit and real estate assets, Jive said
in a statement. The fund will be called Jive Investments, the
statement added.
The appetite for problematic property, defaulted loans and
other distressed assets is surging in Brazil, where inflation is
eroding disposable income and households are defaulting on their
loans at the fastest pace in six years. Companies are also
succumbing to flagging sales and rising borrowing costs, stoking
fire asset sales and loan defaults.
Economists expect Brazil's economy to shrink this year at
the steepest pace since 1990. Reuters had reported the joint
fundraising efforts between Jive and Credit Suisse last month.
The fund was raised among 50 Brazilian clients at Credit
Suisse in a so-called restricted effort offering, a source with
direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday. Public
offerings with restricted efforts differ from standard ones in
that a fund does not have to request registration of the plan
with regulators, only qualified investors can participate, and
the deals cannot be marketed through road shows or the media.
Distressed asset funds acquire large credit pools from a
bank at a steep discount and then rework each loan individually,
profiting after repackaging them into securities, taking over
the collateral or restructuring the debt. Funds also make money
with toxic property deals by buying them on the cheap and then
disposing of them at a higher price.
Brazil's downturn is quickly hitting the quality of credit
card, auto and low-ticket working capital loans. Collateralized
credit such as payroll or mortgage credit have performed
relatively well, although signs of deterioration are showing.
Jive, which has about 200 million reais under management, is
Brazil's largest independent buyer of distressed assets. Credit
Suisse Hedging-Griffo oversees about 76 billion reais in client
money.
($1 = 3.4562 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Bernard Orr)