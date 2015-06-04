By Euan Rocha and John Tilak
TORONTO, June 4
TORONTO, June 4 Credit Suisse is
building a specialized team in Canada to take advantage of an
increase in interest from big energy and financial players in
oil and gas assets that have been put on the block by companies
weakened by lower oil prices.
Senior Credit Suisse executives said on Thursday the bank is
putting together an acquisition and divestiture (A&D) team that
will initially be comprised of two or three members, and that is
likely to be expanded in time.
The team will be based in Calgary and will complement work
already being done by the firm's A&D team in Houston. A&D teams
carry out the complex engineering and technical analysis needed
to value oil and gas deposits far beneath the earth's surface.
Although weaker oil and gas prices have put a damper on the
energy sector, asset sales have been strong as some companies
strained by heavy debt loads have been forced to sell assets,
while energy companies in stronger positions and financial
players have been looking to scoop up assets.
"There are a number of pension funds or other large asset
managers that like the idea of having direct investments in the
sector, to complement playing it through public equities," said
Tom Greenberg, who heads Credit Suisse's energy investment
banking business in Canada.
Strong A&D teams have been vital for investment banks
looking to generate more business. These teams have helped
smaller firms like Evercore Partners, Jefferies LLC and Simmons
& Co compete against larger competitors.
Demand for A&D bankers has also been growing due to rising
direct investment in physical assets by financial players.
In March, UBS poached the vast majority of Bank of
Montreal's A&D team in Houston.
Greenberg said the interest from private equity firms and
pension funds, which are looking to invest in the sector but
typically lack the in-house expertise to value these assets, is
a key reason that Credit Suisse is looking to add A&D expertise
in Canada.
Last month, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, one
of Canada's top investment management firms, said it is scouting
for oil assets in the oil-rich province of Alberta.
Two top pension fund managers, the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB) and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan,
also recently outlined similar ambitions.
"Despite an otherwise volatile oil and gas market, we are
seeing significant activity and we expect that to continue going
forward," said Ron Lloyd, the bank's head of Canadian
operations.
