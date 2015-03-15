GENEVA, March 15 Credit Suisse Group AG
has no plans to raise more capital, its chairman said
in an interview published in the SonntagsZeitung newspaper on
Sunday.
"What reason would we have for asking shareholders to let us
have more capital?", Urs Rohner told the newspaper.
When asked if the Swiss bank might need new funds to expand
in Asia, he said: "Capital raising should only be done when you
need the money for a specific project. At the moment there are
no such plans."
He said the bank had proved in 2014 that it could strengthen
its capital from existing operating activities, and 2015 would
be no different.
But he rejected the idea that Credit Suisse was reluctant to
ask shareholders to dilute their equity by injecting new
capital, and said that in the hypothetical case of a growth
project, he was confident they would be willing to invest
further.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Jason Neely)