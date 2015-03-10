BRIEF-Nordicom Chairman Pradeep Pattem appointed new acting CEO
* CHAIRMAN PRADEEP PATTEM APPOINTED NEW ACTING CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, March 10 Credit Suisse on Tuesday said it will appoint Tidjane Thiam as chief executive, to replace Brady Dougan, who will step down at the end of June 2015. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* CHAIRMAN PRADEEP PATTEM APPOINTED NEW ACTING CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp 2 sees 2017 revenue $1,450 million - $1,550 million, 2017 capex about $50 million Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ot8qoh) Further company coverage: