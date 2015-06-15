(Repeats story from Sunday)
By Joshua Franklin and Carolyn Cohn
ZURICH/LONDON, June 14 Tidjane Thiam starts work
as CEO of Credit Suisse next month with investors
optimistic he can bring about a major change of strategy at the
bank, even if he has to raise cash to do it.
An expectation that the 52-year-old will successfully switch
Credit Suisse's focus to lucrative Asian wealth management and
shrink its cash-intensive investment bank has propelled the
Zurich-based lender's shares around 12 percent since Thiam's
appointment was announced in March.
That's almost three times more than Europe's index of bank
shares has progressed over the same period.
The former Prudential CEO's reputation follows his
success at the insurer where he expanded into Asia with a clear
strategy laying out medium-term targets, and, after an early
spat over a failed takeover of rival Asian-focused insurer AIA
, built a good rapport with regulators.
But revamping Credit Suisse will be a harder task.
While rival UBS scaled back its investment bank to
focus on wealth management by cutting businesses like fixed
income, "Credit Suisse's position is very different," Vontobel
analyst Andreas Venditti pointed out.
"Of course fixed income takes up a lot of capital but
actually it generates more than 20 percent of the group's
revenues."
In the short-term, Thiam faces the dilemma of whether to cut
resource-intensive units that are unpopular with the market or
look after the bank's bottom line.
CASH CALL
Credit Suisse insiders said they expected Thiam to begin
work at Switzerland's second biggest bank behind UBS in the
coming days. Credit Suisse has said July 1 is his official start
date as CEO.
He takes over an organisation whose capital reserves lag
those of many of its rivals because of the demands of its
investment bank, parts of which many analysts and investors
expect Thiam to slice up and sell off - in particular its rates
business, foreign exchange trading and prime brokerage.
When news of Thiam's appointment was first announced,
analysts said he would have room to cut almost 3,000 jobs, or 15
percent of staff, at the unit.
Despite assurances to the contrary from Credit Suisse's
outgoing CEO Brady Dougan, analysts also see a need to boost
cash reserves.
"One way (to boost capital) is to downsize the investment
bank, the other is to raise capital. I would not be surprised to
see a mixture of these two," said Jonathan Fearon, investment
director at Standard Life Investments which holds 0.07 percent
of Credit Suisse shares, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Vontobel's Venditti added: "If Thiam really wants to
expand...it's going to be really difficult, if not impossible,
not to raise capital."
Dirk Becker at Kepler Cheuvreux estimates Credit Suisse
needs an extra 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.44 billion) to bring
core capital levels close to that of UBS and at least double
that amount to pursue any major strategic move.
Credit Suisse declined to comment on any of these proposed
measures.
ASIA PUSH
A key area for expansion could be Asia, the world's major
growth region for private wealth and where Credit Suisse is the
third largest player behind UBS and Citibank.
Buying smaller banks and continuing to poach bankers in the
hope that clients move with them are two routes Thiam could go
down, though the bank would most likely need more cash for the
former.
If Thiam does to tap the market for cash, he might do so
early on to take advantage of goodwill over his appointment and
before he is labelled responsible for any capital shortfall.
Standard Life Investments' Fearon expects Thiam to wait
until around three months into the job before outlining plans.
"The market wants to see the strategic direction and the
implications for the near-term returns profile before it passes
judgement," Fearon said.
Investors expect Thiam to quickly build a team to implement
his new strategy.
Long-time associates chief risk officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee
and communications chief John Murray both left Prudential at the
same time as Thiam, and several sources have said they are prime
candidates to join their former boss at Credit Suisse.
Credit Suisse declined to comment on any appointments, while
Murray and Bouee did not respond to requests for comment.
($1 = 0.9311 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Sophie Walker)