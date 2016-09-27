ZURICH, Sept 27 Credit Suisse Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam on Tuesday guided investors for some
outflows in its domestic business in the third quarter as it
looks to cut down on risk exposure.
"We are going through our relationships with external asset
managers and let's say pruning them to make sure that we only
keep the desirable ones," Thiam said at a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch conference in London, which was streamed via
webcast. "I believe that's risk reduction. It's really an
investment in the future."
Zurich-based Credit Suisse reports third-quarter results on
Nov. 3.
Thiam also said he expects Credit Suisse's global markets
business -- one of its two investment banking divisions -- to be
profitable in the third quarter. He added the division's new
CEO, Brian Chin, was working to identify additional cost savings
to boost profitability.
