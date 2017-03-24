BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
ZURICH, March 24 Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam received 11.9 million Swiss francs ($11.95 million) in 2016, Switzerland's second-biggest bank disclosed in its annual report on Friday.
This compared to the 4.57 million francs he earned in 2015 after joining Credit Suisse on June 22. UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti received 13.7 million francs for 2016.
Zurich-based Credit Suisse also said it had reached a settlement in principle to resolve a residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) case with the National Credit Union Administration Board (NCUA), deepening its 2016 net loss to 2.71 billion francs from 2.44 billion.
($1 = 0.9956 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank reduced on Friday its forecast for 2017 economic growth to 2.8 percent from 3.5 percent seen in March, as the country sees falling investment with infrastructure projects frozen due in part to the Odebrecht corruption scandal.