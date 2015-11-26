BRIEF-Tiger Global Management reports 12.5 pct passive stake in Apollo Global Management
* Tiger Global Management Llc reports 12.5 percent passive stake in Apollo Global Management Llc as of March 27 - sec filing
HONG KONG Nov 26 Credit Suisse Group AG said on Thursday its investment banking joint venture in China had received regulatory approval to provide securities brokerage services in the country's Shenzhen Qianhai development zone.
The joint venture, Credit Suisse Founder Securities Ltd, is the first Sino-foreign firm to receive such approval since China rewrote the rules for foreign participation in its securities industry in 2007. (Reporting by Lawrence White)
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp on Tuesday asked creditor banks for a new loan and offered a stake in its memory chip unit that is being split off as collateral, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.