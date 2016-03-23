NEW YORK, March 23 (IFR) - Credit Suisse merged its global
credit and structured finance groups on Wednesday as part of the
bank's wider restructuring, according to a market source with
knowledge of the situation.
Structured finance head Brian Chin and credit products chief
David Miller will now act as co-heads of the bank's global
markets credit division.
They oversee securities trading, debt origination and
leveraged finance, units that came under fire on Wednesday as
CEO Tidjane Thiam said he had been caught off-guard by steep
losses on their illiquid positions.
In October, Thiam brought equities, fixed income and
derivatives under the same roof in an effort to boost profits
and overhaul the bank.
Chin and Miller will now jointly report to the group head
Timothy O'Hara. ABS asset finance head Jay Kim reports to Chin.
The bank took a US$633m writedown on those positions in the
fourth quarter and another US$346m in the first-quarter of 2016.
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Marc Carnegie and
Natalie Harrison)