ZURICH, March 23 Credit Suisse Group is
stepping up cost cuts including eliminating 2,000 jobs at its
Global Markets business to better weather challenging market
conditions, Switzerland's second-biggest bank said on Wednesday.
"Today, we are announcing an increase to our 2018 cost
reduction target from 3.5 billion Swiss francs ($3.59
billion)gross savings to at least 4.3 billion francs, driving
our absolute operating cost base below 18 billion francs by
2018. For 2016, we aim to achieve 1.7 billion francs in cost
savings," Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said in a statement.
The Zurich-based bank had said in February it accelerated
cost savings to lock in 1.2 billion of the targeted 3.5 billion
francs by 2018, with around 4,000 jobs being cut. The latest
moves bring job cuts to 6,000.
($1 = 0.9743 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Brenna Hughes
Neghaiwi)