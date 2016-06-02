ZURICH, June 2 Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Thursday it is issuing around 75.5 million new shares representing 3.8 percent of its currently issued share capital for its 2015 scrip dividend.

Zurich-based Credit Suisse said in a statement that the issue price of the new shares is 12.47 Swiss francs.

Shares in Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-biggest bank, closed at 13.27 francs on Wednesday. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and John Miller)