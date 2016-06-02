BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien sells 10 office properties in German state of Hesse
* Sale's price is in three-digit million range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 2 Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Thursday it is issuing around 75.5 million new shares representing 3.8 percent of its currently issued share capital for its 2015 scrip dividend.
Zurich-based Credit Suisse said in a statement that the issue price of the new shares is 12.47 Swiss francs.
Shares in Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-biggest bank, closed at 13.27 francs on Wednesday. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and John Miller)
* CNP says in statement that conditions needed to complete the previously agreed deal have not been met
Feb 2 Swedish media group MTG said on Thursday it was aiming to grow profits and sales this year after posting a quarterly profit above market forecasts and proposing a raised dividend for 2016.