ZURICH May 18 Credit Suisse expects to
make big profits in the next few years, Chairman Urs Rohner said
on Thursday, following back-to-back full-year losses for the
Swiss bank.
"We expect Credit Suisse to achieve significant operating
profits... in the coming years," Rohner said at Credit Suisse's
extraordinary general meeting, where shareholders approved plans
for a rights issue.
Credit Suisse lost 5.65 billion Swiss francs ($5.8
billion)in 2015 and 2016 as Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam
focuses on expanding its wealth management business while
shrinking its investment bank, a shift the Swiss bank expects
will lead to more than 10,000 job losses.
($1 = 0.9783 Swiss francs)
