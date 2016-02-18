LONDON Feb 18 Credit Suisse will
establish a fast-track programme for top-performing investment
banking juniors, sources familiar with the situation told
Reuters, as major banks step up efforts to attract and retain
their lower ranks.
The investment bank told juniors on Thursday that it would
make changes to its promotion cycle in Europe, the Middle East
and Africa, bringing it in line with the United States where the
practice was introduced in summer 2013, sources familiar with
the situation told Reuters. A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse
confirmed the plans.
The programme, due to start in July, will enable
top-performing analysts - the first rung on the investment
banking ladder - to become associates in just two years rather
than three, meaning they can reach vice-president level after
5-1/2 years rather than 6-1/2.
Credit Suisse's moves are part of a trend among investment
banks. Deutsche Bank told staff in October it would
shift its promotion cycle so analysts move up after two years
rather than 2-1/2, two separate sources said, declining to be
named since the moves are not public. Deutsche Bank declined to
comment.
"Promoting people more quickly is a retention tool as the
chances of the superstars leaving become slim," said Jeanne
Branthover, leader of global financial services at executive
search firm Boyden in New York. "If you're aggressive and good
you'll be promoted faster and you may not want to leave."
Before the global financial crisis, pay packets were larger
and promotion timeframes more flexible. But since then banks
have been struggling to retain juniors, who have been
increasingly lured into other industries including technology
and private equity, in search of shorter hours and higher wages.
Regular rounds of redundancies at banks in recent years and
the lengthy working hours of junior bankers have dented
banking's allure.
Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs unveiled in November a
series of changes designed to retain junior bankers, including
promoting them more quickly and encouraging mobility within the
firm.
Credit Suisse will review its analyst class of 2014 around
May or June this year, before launching the fast-track programme
in July, one of the sources said.
It will also broaden its mobility programme, currently
generally available to more senior bankers, to allow more junior
staff more options to move around and gain different experiences
within the investment banking and capital markets business, the
source said.
As banks grapple with very low interest rates and an
uncertain economic environment, they have resorted to cost
controls to boost profits. Credit Suisse this month reported its
first full-year loss since 2008, missing estimates, partly due
to a big impairment charge at its investment banking business.
The Swiss lender said it had accelerated cost savings and
was cutting around 4,000 jobs.
