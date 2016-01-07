By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Jan 7 A U.S. judge has given
preliminary approval to a $110 million settlement to resolve an
investor lawsuit against Credit Suisse Group AG over
toxic mortgage-backed securities issued before the 2008
financial crisis.
The settlement, which got preliminary approval from U.S.
District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan on Wednesday, resolves a
class action lawsuit by investors who said offering documents
for $1.6 billion in mortgage bonds contained misstatements and
omissions.
The settlement resolves claims by purchasers of Home Equity
Mortgage Trust bonds in multiple offerings. The bulk of the
settlement covers investors in two offerings in 2006 and 2007,
according to court papers.
The lawsuit, filed in 2008, was among the first in a wave of
class actions by investors against banks over residential
mortgage-backed securities, which were at the heart of the
financial crisis.
Drew Benson, a spokesman for Credit Suisse, said the bank
was pleased to resolve the last of class actions involving
residential mortgage-backed securities.
Compared to other mortgage-backed securities class-action
settlements with various banks, the Credit Suisse deal produced
the highest recovery per $1,000 of the original face-value of
the bonds, lawyers for the plaintiffs said in court papers.
The recovery came to $65.94 per $1,000 of the bonds' face
value, according to the lawyers.
One plaintiff lawyer Joel Laitman of Cohen Milstein Sellers
& Toll said in an email on Thursday after eight years of
litigation "we are particularly gratified" by the results.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs said they will seek attorneys'
fees of up to 28 percent of the settlement, or $30.8 million.
The case is New Jersey Carpenters Health Fund v. Home Equity
Mortgage Trust 2006-5 et al, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 08-05653.
