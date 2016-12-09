BRIEF-East West Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.76
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year
ZURICH Dec 9 Credit Suisse on Friday named Tim Perry global co-head of oil and gas investment banking, effective January.
Perry - who is being promoted from his current job as regional oil and gas co-head for the Americas - will work together with Osmar Abib, who has led the oil and gas group since 2011, Credit Suisse said in a statement. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS
* Net property income for period 1 january 2016 to 31 december 2016 (fy 2016) was rmb669.8 million, 4.1% higher