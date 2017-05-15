BRIEF-ReaLy Development & Construction to pay 2016 dividend on July 28
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 28
May 15 Credit Suisse Group AG has promoted Andy Lipsky and David Wah to co-heads of investment banking and capital markets in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesman from Credit Suisse.
Both of the appointees previously held senior level roles at Credit Suisse. Lipsky was head of global industrials and Wah was head of global technology.
Lipsky joined Credit Suisse in 1997 as a vice president in the mergers and acquisitions group.
He has held a variety of other roles at Credit Suisse, including Americas head of M&A, head of diversified industrials and services, head of takeover defense in Europe, head of European capital goods, and head of retail and consumer.
Wah joined Credit Suisse in 1992 as an associate in the industrials group. He has been a part of the technology group since 1996.
Wah has been global head of technology investment banking since 2005. He has also been global co-head of Credit Suisse's technology, media and telecom group since 2010.
According to the memo, "Andy and David’s appointment will better support the management of (investment banking and capital markets) as a standalone division."
Lipsky and Wah will continue in their capacities as global group heads. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)
SHANGHAI, June 19 Hong Kong stocks had their best day in nearly six weeks on Monday, led by IT and financial shares, as investors welcomed a plan for a new board to attract "new economy" listings - which would benefit investment banks and put vigour in the tech sector.
* Proposal regarding re-election of Guo You as chairman of board of supervisors of bank was approved at meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: