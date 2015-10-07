HONG KONG Oct 7 Credit Suisse Group has hired former Standard Chartered banker Richard Kao for its greater China corporate finance team, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The bank has also hired Alain Lam as its head of technology for Asia from Morgan Stanley, the source said, declining to be identified because the hires are not yet public.

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has flagged plans for the lender to expand its presence in Asia as part of a revamped strategy.

A spokesman for Credit Suisse in Hong Kong declined to comment. (Reporting By Lawrence White)