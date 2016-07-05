HONG KONG, July 5 Credit Suisse has
decided to combine its fixed income and equities businesses in
Asia Pacific and has named Ali Naqvi as head of the combined
unit, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Naqvi, who currently heads the equities business for the
Swiss bank in the region, will take up his new role effective
Tuesday and report to Credit Suisse Asia Pacific Chief Executive
Helman Sitohang, the memo said.
The combination of the two businesses, the bank said, would
bring together "strong markets offering to better serve our
clients, while consolidating our risk taking capabilities and
enhancing our ability to deliver multi asset solutions".
In the memo, Credit Suisse also announced the appointment of
Ken Pang, currently head of equities derivatives business in the
region, as head of all trading functions across fixed income and
trading in Asia Pacific.
