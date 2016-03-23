LONDON, March 23 Sean Shepley, head of global macro product strategy at Credit Suisse is set to leave the bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday, as the Swiss bank steps up its restructuring plan.

Shepley joined the Swiss bank in 1992 as part of the European economics team, working his way up to his current role which he took on in February 2014.

He will leave the bank this month to pursue "outside interests", according to the memo sent by Ric Deverell, global head of fixed income and economic research.

A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse in London confirmed the contents of the memo.

Credit Suisse said on Wednesday it would accelerate its restructuring plan and cut a further 800 million Swiss francs ($821 million) of costs, including 2,000 job cuts at its Global Markets division. (Reporting by Anjuli Davies; editing by Jason Neely)