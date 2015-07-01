ZURICH, July 1 Newly installed Credit Suisse
Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has made his first
appointments at the Swiss bank, a Credit Suisse spokesman said,
confirming what a source close to the situation had told Reuters
on Wednesday.
Thiam's long-time associate Pierre-Olivier Bouee, who left
British insurer Prudential around the same time as
Thiam, will be his new chief of staff, the spokesman for
Zurich-based Credit Suisse said.
Thiam, whose first day as Credit Suisse was on Wednesday,
has also moved Fridolin Walch to a business manager role from
corporate development.
Rob Basso, who had worked in the office of former CEO Brady
Dougan, will now focus on human resources at the investment bank
and on private banking and wealth management products.
