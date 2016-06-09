LONDON, June 9 Credit Suisse has hired Jerome Renard, a former head of equity capital markets at Nomura , as a managing director, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Renard will be based in London and work in the ECM origination team with primary responsibility for France and Iberia, starting in mid-June, the memo said.

Renard joined Nomura in 2008 from Lehman Brothers.

A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse confirmed the contents of the memo.

