ZURICH, March 5 Credit Suisse's head
of Swiss corporate and institutional clients, Barend Fruithof,
is departing, according to a memo seen by Reuters, part of a
raft of changes designed to draw the unit closer into its
private bank's strategy.
Fruithof is leaving Zurich-based Credit Suisse to pursue a
new opportunity outside the bank, the memo, dated March 5 and
sent by private bank head Hans-Ulrich Meister, read.
Andre Helfenstein, who most recently was head of the Zurich
region within Credit Suisse's private bank, will replace
Fruithof. The changes are effective immediately.
"We want to take C&IC (the bank's corporate and
institutional business) to the next level," the memo read. "This
includes increasing capital efficiency and fully leveraging
collaboration with our other businesses, in particular wealth
management."
A spokesman for Credit Suisse confirmed the accuracy of the
memo.
