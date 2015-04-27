April 27 Credit Suisse Group AG
appointed Ihsan Essaid as a managing director to its M&A group,
covering media and telecom in the Americas, according to a memo
seen by Reuters on Monday.
Essaid is based in New York and reports to Robin Rankin and
Greg Weinberger, co-heads of global M&A, the memo said.
Essaid has more than 20 years of investment banking
experience, with most of those years focused on the media
sector, according to the memo.
He most recently worked at Perella Weinberg Partners. He has
also worked with Bank of America Securities, UBS and
Donaldson Lufkin and Jenrette, the memo said.
A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the
memo.
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)