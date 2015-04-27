April 27 Credit Suisse Group AG appointed Ihsan Essaid as a managing director to its M&A group, covering media and telecom in the Americas, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Essaid is based in New York and reports to Robin Rankin and Greg Weinberger, co-heads of global M&A, the memo said.

Essaid has more than 20 years of investment banking experience, with most of those years focused on the media sector, according to the memo.

He most recently worked at Perella Weinberg Partners. He has also worked with Bank of America Securities, UBS and Donaldson Lufkin and Jenrette, the memo said.

A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)