FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 hours ago
MOVES-Credit Suisse head of equities trading Paliotta leaves bank -memo
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
The road to Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Environment
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Murray beaten in Wimbledon quarter-finals by Querrey
Sport
Murray beaten in Wimbledon quarter-finals by Querrey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
July 11, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 19 hours ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse head of equities trading Paliotta leaves bank -memo

Olivia Oran

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Michael Paliotta, who heads global equities trading at Credit Suisse Group AG, is leaving the bank, according to an internal memo on Tuesday.

The Swiss bank said late last year that it had hired wealth management and trading executive Mike Stewart from UBS Group AG to replace Paliotta but did not say whether he would stay on in another role.

A Credit Suisse spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo, which was signed by Brian Chin, the bank's global markets head.

Paliotta joined Credit Suisse in 2000 as a member of the institutional sales group and held various positions in the stock trading business, including co-head of equities in the Americas and head of prime services globally.

Under Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam, Credit Suisse has cut back its footprint in fixed income trading while focusing on ways to boost trading and lending to wealthy clients. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.