ZURICH, March 20 Credit Suisse said it
had stowed 1.02 billion Swiss francs ($1.03 billion) for legal
disputes including allegations of price-fixing in the credit
default swaps market and a probe of alternative trading venues
known as dark pools at the end of 2014.
The Zurich-based bank's provisions for lawsuits and
investigations dropped sharply from 2.3 billion francs on the
year, after it settled an investigation in May into its role in
helping Americans evade taxes by pleading guilty to a U.S.
criminal charge and paying more than $2.5 billion in penalties.
The disclosure came as part of the Swiss bank's annual
report, released on Friday.
