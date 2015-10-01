By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 1 The U.S. Department of Labor on
Thursday said it granted Credit Suisse Group AG an
exemption from certain restrictions stemming from its guilty
plea to helping Americans evade taxes, effectively allowing the
bank to continue to manage $2 billion in U.S. retirement money.
The Zurich-based bank can keep managing U.S. pension plans
and individual retirement accounts as a Qualified Professional
Asset Manager through Nov. 20, 2019, five years from the
November 2014 guilty plea, according to the decision. Credit
Suisse had received a temporary waiver beforehand.
The department granted the exemption after a review that
included a rare January hearing where consumer advocates and
others pressed regulators not to rubber-stamp requests by banks
that break the law but want to continue certain business lines.
"The record contains no evidence that the Credit Suisse
QPAMs were involved in the criminal activities that gave rise to
the conviction," the Labor Department said in its decision,
which will be published in the Federal Register on Friday.
Credit Suisse agreed in May 2014 to pay $2.6 billion and
plead guilty to conspiracy to helping U.S. taxpayers file false
income tax returns. As part of the agreement, it admitted that
it operated an illegal cross-border business for decades that
hid offshore assets.
The judgment of conviction was entered in U.S. District
Court in Virginia on Nov. 21.
Credit Suisse will need to apply for an exemption for
another five years to continue the retirement asset business
beyond 2019, since a 10-year ban stemming from the guilty plea
is in effect.
The Labor Department granted an outright 10-year exemption
to other QPAMs related to Credit Suisse, but not controlled by
the bank.
"We are pleased that the Department of Labor has granted our
QPAM exemption following a rigorous evaluation process," said
Credit Suisse spokesman Justin Perras.
Other banks, including UBS AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co
, Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG,
Barclays Plc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
, have applied for similar waivers after pleading guilty
in other cases, such as foreign exchange manipulation or Libor,
according to a Labor Department spokesman. Decisions on
exemptions are pending, he said.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)