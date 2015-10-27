ZURICH Oct 27 Swiss bank Credit Suisse has priced its planned rights issue, expected to raise up to 4.7 billion Swiss francs ($4.78 billion), at 18 francs per share.

The price announced by the bank on Tuesday represents a discount of nearly 30 percent from the stock's price of 24.58 francs at 1058 GMT.

Along with the rights issue, which will be voted on by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on Nov. 19, Credit Suisse plans to raise up 1.32 billion francs through a private placement of new shares with a group of investors.

Credit Suisse had priced this private placement at 22.75 francs per share.

The fundraising forms part of the Swiss bank's overhaul by new chief executive Tidjane Thiam, which includes boosting its capital and cutting costs. ($1 = 0.9837 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Goodman)