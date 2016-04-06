BRIEF-Manulife acquires 8 cross street in Singapore
* Manulife Real Estate acquired 355,000 square foot, class A office tower in Singapore for about US$526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 6 Credit Suisse Group AG is laying off nine executives in its fixed-income business in Brazil amid an industry slump, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Sergio Machado, a managing director and head of the business, will leave the Zurich-based bank soon, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/207bHCN)
Credit Suisse was not immediately available for comment.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Barry Zamore, head of U.S. trading of performing leveraged loans at Credit Suisse in New York, had left the bank. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Enerkem Inc says its commercial facility, located in Edmonton, Alberta, has met all operational milestones set by its senior lender integrated asset management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: