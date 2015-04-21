ZURICH, April 21 Credit Suisse will be
able to achieve capital requirements through its current
business, the Swiss bank's outgoing Chief Executive said on
Tuesday, downplaying fears of a capital increase.
"The first quarter is usually a difficult quarter to accrete
a lot of capital for technical reasons because we have a number
of share operations, et cetera," Chief Executive Brady Dougan
told Swiss newswire AWP in a video interview when asked whether
the bank is planning a capital increase in the near future.
"So the business continues to be very capital-generative. So
we continue to believe that we can generate the capital
organically that we need."
Speculation that incoming Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam
could raise cash to boost the bank's balance sheet overshadowed
a forecast-beating increase in first-quarter net profit earlier
on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt)