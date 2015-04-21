ZURICH, April 21 Credit Suisse will be able to achieve capital requirements through its current business, the Swiss bank's outgoing Chief Executive said on Tuesday, downplaying fears of a capital increase.

"The first quarter is usually a difficult quarter to accrete a lot of capital for technical reasons because we have a number of share operations, et cetera," Chief Executive Brady Dougan told Swiss newswire AWP in a video interview when asked whether the bank is planning a capital increase in the near future.

"So the business continues to be very capital-generative. So we continue to believe that we can generate the capital organically that we need."

Speculation that incoming Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam could raise cash to boost the bank's balance sheet overshadowed a forecast-beating increase in first-quarter net profit earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt)