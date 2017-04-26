BRIEF-CME Group reaches open interest of 129 million contracts on June 14
* Reached open interest of 129 million contracts on June 14, 2017, surpassing previous open interest of 125.7 million contracts reached on May 11
ZURICH, April 26 Feedback from investors helped Credit Suisse decide to raise capital through a rights offering instead of going ahead with a partial flotation of its Swiss banking division, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.
"We wanted to take the time to have those discussions to pick the best choice of action, and this was an option which -- we got very clear views from our shareholders -- was seen as the best option," Mathers said in a newswires call.
Mathers added this latest 4 billion Swiss franc ($4.03 billion) cash call, which follows fundraising of around 6 billion francs in late 2015, would take the question of Credit Suisse's capital solidity off the table.
($1 = 0.9931 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and John Miller; editing by Michael Shields)
* Credit card charge-offs 2.94 percent in May versus 2.34 percent in April - SEC filing
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Australian financial services firm Link Group and three buyout funds are putting the finishing touches to their rival offers for Capita's asset management services arm, a deal worth up to 800 million pounds ($1.02 billion), sources told Reuters on Thursday.