LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - Half of the 2,000 staff earmarked to
go from Credit Suisse's global markets division have already
been notified, the bank said on Tuesday, as it reported a swing
to a first-quarter loss.
The confirmed staffing cuts aim to save US$260m annually and
Credit Suisse said it hopes to inform the other 1,000 staff by
the end of the year.
Last week, the bank said its latest round of job cuts would
involve 130 staff, of which 80 were in fixed income, currencies
and commodities and 50 from equities. Credit Suisse declined to
give a breakdown of the remaining positions to be lost.
Overall, chief executive Tidjane Thiam has said he wants to
reduce headcount across the group by 6,000. Many of those are
contractors and back-office roles. FICC is expected to see more
cuts as the bank focuses on equities as a key earnings driver
under its new strategic plan.
Pre-tax loss in the three months to March 31 was SFr484m,
the second consecutive quarterly loss. The quarter was
particularly challenging for the global markets business, as the
bank had warned in March. The division swung to a SFr635m loss
from a SFr842m pre-tax profit a year earlier as net revenues
plunged 60% to SFr973m but expenses only dropped 2% to
SFr1.54bn. The bank also booked SFr68m in provisions for credit
losses.
Since the end of March, the bank has accelerated its
restructuring measures, selling all its US$1.27bn distressed
credit positions last week to US investor TPG, incurring a
US$99m loss.
Fixed income sales and trading saw an 82% decline in
revenues to SFr262m while equity sales and trading fell 29% to
SFr563m.
However, these figures do not include trading in Asia
Pacific, where Credit Suisse saw a 40% decline in equities
revenues to SFr294m. Overall revenues from equities in both
divisions fell by a third, according to IFR calculations. The
smaller Asia-Pacific fixed income division saw revenues rise 3%
to SFr256m.
The investment banking and capital markets division, which
Credit Suisse wants to emphasise going forward, fared a little
better helped by a doubling of revenues from M&A advisory work
to SFr226m. A year ago Credit Suisse had underperformed peers in
this area.
The M&A boost helped offset weaker results from debt and
equity capital markets underwriting. DCM outperformed peers,
with revenues only falling 16% to SFr180m but ECM fared worse,
with revenues dropping 53% to SFr44m.
IBCM losses doubled to SFr103m as total revenues fell 8% to
SFr369m and the bank booked SFr53m in provisions for credit
losses. "IBCM was impacted by the market environment with
significantly lower activity across all products," said chief
financial officer David Mathers. "Volatility hit IPOs but DCM
was better than the general market decline."
Looking ahead, Thiam was only mildly optimistic. "We have
seen more constructive markets in April. However, we remain
cautious in Q2 as transaction volumes are still lower than in
the previous year and macroeconomic factors continue to weigh on
client sentiment."
He rejected detractors of his plan to reduce the global
markets business and make the investment bank business less
volatile, saying his reign as CEO had coincided with upheaval in
the industry.
"If you are trying to restructure at a time when the
industry is going through a storm then it is amplified," he
said. "This quarter has shown a lot of indications that our
strategy is the right strategy. Global markets is executing a
very difficult restructuring at pace.
"We are really focused on the execution, which is made more
difficult by the environment, but in a way the environment only
makes the transformation more pressing. It validates that the
previous models didn't work and needs to change."
He also dismissed a suggestion that Credit Suisse might
consider merging with fellow struggler Deutsche Bank.
"Maybe I've been too busy, but I've not heard that rumour. I
have an excellent relationship with [Deutsche Bank co-CEO] John
Cryan, but we have no plans for a merger."
