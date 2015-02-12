ZURICH Feb 12 Swiss bank Credit Suisse
said on Thursday it is introducing a number of
measures to deal with the strong Swiss franc, as fourth-quarter
net profit beat analysts' estimates.
"Based on 2014 earnings, we estimate the net adverse impact
on our profit to be approximately 3 percent and expect to more
than offset this impact through the announced measures by
end-2017," Chief Executive Brady Dougan said in a statement.
Zurich-based Credit Suisse said net profit for the last
three months of 2014 was 921 million Swiss francs ($991.07
million), far exceeding expectations of 663 million francs in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 0.9293 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart)