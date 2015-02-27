BRIEF-Mattel says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $9.2 mln vs $9.7 mln in 2015
* CEO Christopher A. Sinclair's 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million versus $9.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing
ZURICH Feb 27 Credit Suisse said on Friday it would put aside more funds related to a U.S. investigation into whether the Swiss bank deceived investors in mortgage-backed securities it had issued.
The U.S. government's examination of financial crisis-era mortgage abuses is now the Zurich-based bank's biggest legal worry, after it in May set aside a years-long U.S. probe into its dealings with Americans evading taxes by pleading guilty to a criminal charge and agreeing to pay more than $2.5 billion in penalties.
"Developments in industry-wide litigation and investigations in the United States relating to mortgages have resulted in an increase in provisions relating to this issue subsequent to the disclosure of the bank's preliminary 2014 results," Credit Suisse said.
The Swiss bank reported fourth-quarter results two weeks ago. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* CEO Christopher A. Sinclair's 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million versus $9.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing
SAO PAULO, April 5 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is facing strong pushback from investors to price an offering of 80 million units of Banco Santander Brasil SA at around 25 reais ($8.08) each, well below the price tag initially suggested, two people familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday.
* Alphabet Inc's Youtube says launching YouTube TV in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, and Philadelphia - blog Source text : http://bit.ly/2p1DdEM Further company coverage: