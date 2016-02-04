ZURICH Feb 4 Credit Suisse accelerated job cuts and said on Thursday there was no end in sight for market turbulence while posting its first full-year loss since 2008.

"Market conditions in January 2016 have remained challenging and we expect markets to remain volatile throughout the remainder of the first quarter of 2016 as macroeconomic issues persist," Tidjane Thiam, chief executive since July, said in a statement.

In full-year results, Switzerland's second-biggest bank posted a net loss of 2.94 billion Swiss francs ($2.92 billion), compared to the median estimate of a 2.12 billion loss in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Oliver Hirt)