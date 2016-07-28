ZURICH, July 28 Swiss bank Credit Suisse on Thursday posted a 170 million Swiss franc ($172.6 million) net profit for the three months to the end of June, confounding analysts' expectations for a third consecutive quarter in the red.

The result was above even the most optimistic forecast in a Reuters poll of six analysts, with the average estimate for a 192 million franc loss.

"We remain cautious in our outlook for the second half of 2016 in view of the uncertainty created by significant geopolitical and macro-economic concerns, reinforced a few weeks ago by the outcome of the UK referendum," Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, who is restructuring Switzerland's second-biggest bank to focus the business towards wealth management and away from investment banking, said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9852 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)