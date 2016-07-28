ZURICH, July 28 Swiss bank Credit Suisse
on Thursday posted a 170 million Swiss franc ($172.6
million) net profit for the three months to the end of June,
confounding analysts' expectations for a third consecutive
quarter in the red.
The result was above even the most optimistic forecast in a
Reuters poll of six analysts, with the average estimate for a
192 million franc loss.
"We remain cautious in our outlook for the second half of
2016 in view of the uncertainty created by significant
geopolitical and macro-economic concerns, reinforced a few weeks
ago by the outcome of the UK referendum," Chief Executive
Tidjane Thiam, who is restructuring Switzerland's second-biggest
bank to focus the business towards wealth management and away
from investment banking, said in a statement.
