ZURICH, July 23 Credit Suisse said on
Thursday it had not added to funds set aside for a U.S. probe
about whether the Swiss bank deceived investors in risky
mortgage-backed securities it had issued in the run-up to the
financial crisis.
The U.S. government's examination of financial crisis-era
mortgage abuses is now Zurich-based Credit Suisse's biggest
legal worry, after it last year resolved a years-long U.S. probe
into its dealings with Americans evading taxes by pleading
guilty to a criminal charge and agreeing to pay more than $2.5
billion in penalties.
"We've not made any particular change in mortgage
provisions," beyond one disclosed in February which lowered
first-quarter results, Credit Suisse's finance chief told
investors on Thursday.
