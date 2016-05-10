BRIEF-Alba buys stake of over 40 pct in Gascan for 15 mln euros
* Said on Thursday that it has reached an agreement to buy an indirect stake of 40 to 45 pct in Portugal's propane gas provider Gascan SA for 15 million euros ($16 million)
ZURICH May 10 Credit Suisse sees subdued market conditions and restrained client activity continuing at least through the second quarter, the Swiss bank said on Tuesday as it posted a 302 million Swiss franc ($310.7 million) loss for the first three months of 2016.
This was above the average forecast in a Reuters poll of nine analysts for a 424 million franc loss.
Tough financial markets have so far hampered Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam's efforts to implement his strategy of slimming down the investment bank, focusing on wealth management and cutting billions of dollars in costs.
($1 = 0.9719 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Skanska ab says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 8.25 (7.50) per share.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.