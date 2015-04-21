ZURICH, April 21 Prudential boss Tidjane
Thiam will start his new role as head of Credit Suisse
some time in the middle of June, the Swiss bank's outgoing chief
executive said on Tuesday.
"I think that Tidjane, we're assuming, will start sort of in
the middle of June," current Chief Executive Brady Dougan said
in a call with reporters.
"We haven't given a specific date because we're not sure
that we would need to give a specific date but it's basically
the middle of June."
Zurich-based Credit Suisse said in March it had swooped on
Thiam to lead the Swiss bank in a push to manage more of the
wealth held by Asia's fast growing club of multi-millionaires.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Jason Neely)